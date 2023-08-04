Mega Millions jackpot grows to $1.55 billion after no winners Friday

The Mega Millions lottery jackpot is at an estimated $1.25 billion for Friday night's winning numbers drawing.

The Mega Millions jackpot has jumped to $1.55 billion after Friday night's drawing ended without a winner.

The numbers for Friday's drawing are: 45, 30, 52, 56, 11 and the Mega Ball is 20.

There have been 31 straight drawings since the last time someone won the game's jackpot on April 18.

The jackpot is so hard to win because of the 1-in-302.6 million odds of matching the numbers on five white balls and a separate mega ball. The odds are better to win smaller prizes, which start at $2.

The $1.55 billion prize is for a sole winner who is paid over 30 years through an annuity. Those who opt for a lump sum payout would get an estimated $757.2 million.

A big slice of those winnings would go toward federal taxes, and many states also tax lottery payouts.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.