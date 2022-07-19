Mega Millions jackpot at $530M for winning numbers drawing tonight

The Mega Millions jackpot now stands at more than half a billion dollars for Tuesday night's drawing.The jackpot now stands at $530 million, the eighth largest Mega Millions jackpot on record. The top prize comes with a cash option of 304.7 million.The winning numbers drawn Friday were: 8, 20, 26, 53, 64 and Mega Ball 15.The biggest all-time Mega Millions jackpot was a $1.537 billion prize in 2018.Mega Millions is played in 45 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302.6 million.