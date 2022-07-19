lottery

Mega Millions jackpot at $530M for winning numbers drawing tonight

EMBED <>More Videos

Mega Millions jackpot at $530M after no winner Friday

The Mega Millions jackpot now stands at more than half a billion dollars for Tuesday night's drawing.

The jackpot now stands at $530 million, the eighth largest Mega Millions jackpot on record. The top prize comes with a cash option of 304.7 million.

The winning numbers drawn Friday were: 8, 20, 26, 53, 64 and Mega Ball 15.

SEE ALSO: The largest lottery jackpots in history

The biggest all-time Mega Millions jackpot was a $1.537 billion prize in 2018.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302.6 million.

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financejackpotpowerballu.s. & worldmega millionslottery
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOTTERY
Mega Millions jackpot surges to $530M after no winner Friday
Mega Millions jackpot at $480M for winning numbers drawing tonight
Upper Darby police search for lottery machine theft suspects
$3M lottery ticket sold at Acme in South Philly
TOP STORIES
Coffee cup from Philly airport helps solve 1975 cold-case murder
Out-of-control driver strikes 2 girls, mother's friend in West Philly
Teenager becomes Philly's 300th homicide victim of the year
AccuWeather: Heat Advisory Tomorrow
Health officials monitoring air quality in Southwest Philly
'They're so cute': Man filming baby raccoons gets attacked in Philly
Ralph's Italian Restaurant restaurateur dies at 93
Show More
'Clothespin' artist, Claes Oldenburg, dies at 93
Philly man charged in 96-year-old mother's death
Suspect pointed gun at victim's boyfriend during SEPTA station rape
Del. boxing class for those with Down syndrome takes off
Pujols upsets Schwarber in Home Run Derby
More TOP STORIES News