Meghan Markle places flowers outside memorial for Texas school shooting victims in Uvalde

Duchess Meghan Markle pays respect to Texas school shooting victims

UVALDE, Texas -- Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, made a visit to a memorial site for the victims involved in the deadly elementary school shooting in Texas.

Meghan placed white flowers tied with a purple ribbon at a memorial outside the Uvalde County Courthouse on Thursday. She paid her respects after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

The Duchess of Sussex lives in California with her husband Prince Harry and their two children. She took the trip to Texas in a personal capacity as a mother to offer her condolences and support in person to a "community experiencing unimaginable grief," according to her spokesperson.

Meghan left the flowers at the memorial and stood with her arms crossed while she looked at the memorials.
