Meghan Markle, Prince Harry involved in 'near catastrophic chase' involving paparazzi: spokesperson

Markle, Harry were in New York City for Duchess to accept award

NEW YORK -- Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Markle's mother were "involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi" Tuesday night in New York City, a spokesperson for the couple said.

The pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two New York police officers, the spokesperson said.

"While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety," the statement said.

SEE ALSO: UK tabloid group admits it unlawfully gathered info on Prince Harry

The prince has waged a war of words against British newspapers in legal claims and in his best-selling memoir "Spare," vowing to make his life's mission reforming the media that he blames for the death of his mother, Princess Diana. She died in a car wreck in Paris in 1997 while trying to evade paparazzi.

Markle was accompanied by her mother, Doria Ragland, and her husband, Prince Harry, to receive the Ms. Foundation's Women of Vision Award at the foundation's annual gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in Midtown Manhattan Tuesday. They left sometime after 8:30 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.