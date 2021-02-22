disaster relief

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to replace roof of damaged women's shelter in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas -- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are lending a helping hand in Texas after last week's deadly winter storm.

Genesis Women's Shelter & Support, based in Dallas, Texas, wrote in a tweet that the couple will replace the roof at their transitional housing facility and help the shelter meet its immediate needs.

The support comes through the Duke and Duchess' Archewell Foundation, aimed at fueling systemic cultural change through different projects and partnerships.

Genesis shared a photo of the damage suffered last Wednesday.

"For the first time in 35+ yrs, our emergency shelter & transitional housing have been completely shut down due to burst pipes & power loss," the shelter said, asking for donations.

Part of the ceiling caved in, forcing the women and children staying at the shelter to evacuate.



Genesis revealed Sunday night that Archewell stepped in to help.

In a statement, the group's CEO wrote, "Not only will this gift provide for our critical needs, it shines an international spotlight on violence against women and children, letting survivors know that they are not alone."

Genesis was created to "provide safety, shelter and support for women who have experienced domestic violence, and to raise awareness regarding its cause, prevalence and impact," according to its website.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex weren't the only high-profile figures to help donate in storm recovery.

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was among the lawmakers who toured storm damage in Houston, volunteering at the Houston Food Bank and raising millions in relief money.

At the time of this story, $5 million had been raised.

U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Houstonian Representative Al Green and Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia toured a damaged home in Houston to get a grasp on how much assistances will be needed to repair damages across the state.



