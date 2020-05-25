Some Philadelphia-area Memorial Day ceremonies move online because of the pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Memorial Day 2020 will be like no other in recent memory.
People will not be able to gather due to the pandemic, but groups are still making sure that the brave men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice are honored.
At the Vietnam Veteran's Memorial at Philadelphia's Penn's Landing, there were 648 flags placed in honor of servicemembers lost in the war.
There was also a sign posted, letting people know the annual ceremony would be held online.
It will be held at 12:30 p.m. and can be seen on their Facebook page.
Likewise, the Battleship New Jersey Museum and Memorial will honor the fallen during an online service. It will be streamed on their Facebook page at 10 a.m.
Officials and organizers across the area recognize the virtual ceremonies are not the same as in-person events, but they are trying to adjust.
"Planting flags at gravesites, doing wreath layings, things of that nature are unfortunately not happening this year - for the first time since the end of the Civil War, when Memorial Day first started," said Carlo Aragoncillo, Director of Philadelphia Veterans Affairs. "This is unprecedented."
