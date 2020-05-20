Jersey shore businesses and towns preparing for a different kind of Memorial Day Weekend

NORTH WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- With Memorial Day weekend approaching, some Jersey shore businesses are fine-tuning their new curbside procedures, and some towns are changing some rules as they prepare for the crowds.
Inside the #1 Tavern in North Wildwood, the Leomporra brothers are preparing for the weekend, now that they can sell their signature cocktails to go.
"That'll be put in a bag, we'll be wearing gloves of course," said manager Christian Leomporra. "We have signs up all over the place. We're going to have disinfectant. Our 12-15 foot doors, we're going to have them open and serve people on the sidewalk."
But last weekend, the mayor says the logistics of takeout-only food and drink brought some challenges.
"What we learned last weekend is with thousands of people in town - and we've lost thousands of restaurant seats - so that equation equals people all over public spaces eating and drinking," said North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello.
Now the mayor says North Wildwood will allow eating and drinking in designated spaces next to bars and restaurants.
"We feel that by trying to manage it a little bit better we think it's going to improve the situation. The police will know where the people are, they'll be able to focus on those areas," said Rosenello.
Rosenello also says trash collection has become an issue because of the large amount of takeout containers. He hopes restaurants will put out more trash cans, and asks any property owners that are able to bring trash directly to the city's recycling facility.
In Ocean City, plenty of businesses are still shuttered on the boardwalk. But some are going to give this weekend a go with curbside retail.
The Original Fudge Kitchen has changed its setup with a table at the front door blocking customers from coming inside.
"We have a table set up and we'll take the order, somebody will fill it," said employee Joanne Quinn.
But it's not quite as easy for Separately Swimwear, an apparel store near 8th Street on the Boardwalk.
"It's tough to sell people swimwear that they can't try on," said Taylor Barth, whose family owns the shop.
The family-owned store has ordered less inventory, and will focus more on selling sweatshirts and blankets. They've also started up a website for online orders.
"We don't want to push it. Because if we get too loose they're just going to shut it down again. We'd rather take it easy and slow than get ahead of ourselves and have another outbreak and get shut down," said Barth.
Local and state officials continue to encourage people to wear a mask and social distance for those who decide to make the trip to the shore.
