Memorial honors victims of Center City building collapse

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
It has been five years since a building collapsed at 22nd and Market streets in Center City, killing six people in the heavy rubble.



On Tuesday, a memorial park was dedicated to those victims at the site of their tragic deaths.

A dozen other people were also injured, when a building under demolition fell onto the Salvation Army store next door.

The operator of an excavator pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter today in the deadly collapse of a building at 22nd and Market in Philadelphia.



A contractor and the excavator operator are both serving prison sentences for their roles in the collapse.

The memorial includes three tall granite stones with the victims' names etched onto them.

A jury has found the Salvation Army, an adjacent building owner and other defendants liable.


