U.S. & WORLD

Memorial service held for Jennifer Riordan, woman killed in Southwest flight

EMBED </>More Videos

Memorial held for Jennifer Riordan in New Mexico: Walter Perez reports on Action News at 11 p.m., April 22, 2018 (WPVI)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. --
Family and friends gathered Sunday to mourn an Albuquerque bank executive who died after the Southwest Airlines plane she was on blew an engine in midair.

Nearly a thousand people attended the evening service for Jennifer Riordan, the Albuquerque Journal reported. The service was held at Popejoy Hall on the University of New Mexico campus, her alma mater.

"We appreciate the outpouring of support from the community. It truly touches our hearts," the Riordan family wrote in a statement. "We know there are many in the community who want to celebrate Jennifer."

The 43-year-old community leader and mother of two had been heading home from a business trip Tuesday on a flight from New York's LaGuardia Airport bound for Dallas.

Early in the flight as the plane was at 32,000 feet (9,754 meters), one of its twin engines suddenly exploded. The impact showered the jet with debris and shattered the window next to Riordan.

Authorities said Riordan was fatally injured when she was sucked partway through the window, sending passengers scrambling to help her as the aircraft shook violently and went into a rapid descent. The plane made an emergency landing in Philadelphia. Riordan was the only one of the 149 people on board who suffered severe injuries.

The National Transportation Safety Board believes one of the engine fan blades snapped.

Riordan was well known in the Albuquerque area for an established career in community engagement and volunteerism. She served as vice president of community relations for Wells Fargo's New Mexico operations. She oversaw the company's corporate giving program in New Mexico and volunteered her time with a number of area nonprofit groups and boards.

She graduated from the University of New Mexico with a communications degree in 1999 and previously worked as the media relations manager at UNM Hospital.

Riordan and her husband, Michael Riordan, a former chief operating officer for the city of Albuquerque, were married for more than 20 years.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldsouthwest airlinesemergency landing
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Woman says she was fired from job for being pregnant
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News