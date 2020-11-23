What you should know about post-menopausal bleeding

LEVITTOWN, PA (WPVI) -- Menopause is a normal part of a woman's life. But once you are past that, what's not normal is post-menopausal bleeding.
That's a concern you should get checked right away.
Jeannie Mullins, of Levittown, Pennsylvania, was concerned with how she was feeling following menopause.
"After menopause I just wasn't feeling myself," she said. "I was having some spotting and cramping. I was having a lot of weight gain and tiredness."
She went to her doctor for some tests and was referred to a couple of specialists.
"He sent me to a couple of doctors and I just really wasn't comfortable," she said.
That's when her friend told her about Fox Chase Cancer Center and that led Mullins to Dr. Gina Mantia-Smaldone, a gynecologic oncologist.
It turned out that Mullins had cancer.
"She made a plan for me instantly to get surgery," she said.
"We do know in women who have endometrial cancer, vaginal bleeding is often a very common symptom and about 90-percent of women that symptom will bring them in earlier for evaluation," said Dr. Mantia-Smaldone.
An earlier diagnosis can lead to better outcomes.
"Because the quicker we get a diagnosis, the quicker we treat it and in many cases of endometrial cancer it's cured," said Dr. Mantia-Smaldone.
Mullins felt so good after her surgery, she went out to dinner the next night. Two years later, at 59-years-old Mullins is doing well.
"I'm cancer free. So for you know I'm very happy. And I just keep with my regular follow ups," she said. "I feel great, I feel great."
So again, any post-menopausal bleeding is not normal, despite how heavy or slight, and should be immediately checked by a doctor.
