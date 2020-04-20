Coronavirus

Mental Health: What people may be experiencing specific to COVID pandemic

The outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) may be stressful. Hearing about the pandemic repeatedly can be upsetting. How you respond to the outbreak can depend on your background, the things that make you different from other people, and the community you live in.
People who may respond more strongly to the stress of a crisis include:

· Older people and people with chronic diseases who are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19
· Children and teens
· People who are helping with the response to COVID-19, like doctors, other health care providers, and first responders
· People who have mental health conditions including problems with substance use


Join us Thursday, April 23rd at 1pm for a LIVE CHAT on Facebook as our panelists from Capital Health answer your COVID-19 pandemic related mental health questions.

Christi Weston, MD PhD
Director of Outpatient Psychiatry










Victoria Pena-Cardinali, LCSW
Outpatient Clinical Coordinator
Victoria is a licensed clinical social worker with more than 18 years of practice experience in clinical social work. She graduated from New York University in 2001 and joined Capital Health in 2009 at the Capital Institute for Neurosciences, providing psychotherapy and case management to patients with neurological conditions and chronic pain. Victoria specializes in treating adults experiencing depression and anxiety related to stress, loss, life transitions, chronic illness, chronic pain and trauma. Her psychotherapeutic approach utilizes cognitive behavioral, eclectic, interpersonal, psychodynamic, narrative, and strengths-based therapy techniques.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscapital healthcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Health reporter Ali Gorman answers key questions on coronavirus
Glasses fogging up because of your face mask? We're here to help
Trump says governors play 'political game' with COVID-19 tests
New Jersey's COVID-19 outbreak stabilizing, Murphy says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. stay home order in effect until May 8; some restrictions to be eased
Burglars target Center City businesses during COVID-19 shutdown
Oil price drops below $0 a barrel for first time ever
Small businesses struggling to secure loans amid COVID-19 outbreak
First Philly coronavirus patients being admitted to Liacouras Center
Protesters rally in Harrisburg to demand Gov. Wolf reopen economy
Pennsylvania starts curbside pickup at some liquor stores
Show More
New Jersey's COVID-19 outbreak stabilizing, Murphy says
Order for Pennsylvanians to wear masks inside businesses in effect
Record Turnout At Enon Baptist Church Testing Site
Skin rashes emerge as possible COVID-19 symptom
Shake Shack says it will return $10 million PPP loan
More TOP STORIES News