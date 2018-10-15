Mercer County apartment fire leaves 9 families homeless

A raging fire in Mercer County apartment complex left at least nine families without a place to live.Firefighters found one of the Windsor Commons apartment buildings partially engulfed when they arrived just before 2 a.m."I've just lost everything in my house that I've built up over the last 20 years," said one victim who refused to give his name. "My daughter is crying."The fire victim, still in shock, saw in his apartment unit go up in flames and smoke in a fire that erupted in building 6 around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning.In all, 7 units were damaged and have been rendered uninhabitable.In one spot the roof collapsed. The fire spread quickly and burned for about an hour and a half this morning before it was placed under control.There was a similar fire in building 7 right next door last spring, leaving many homeless as well"It seems like, with this building, when something catches it's like wildfire and it happens quick it and burns rather quickly," said resident Sean Tavel.Edward and Nathalie Lewis are to be married this coming Saturday. Nathalie says fortunately her wedding gown was still at the dressmaker."It's nothing like somebody kicking down your door screaming 'Fire! Fire! Get out!'" said Edward Lewis. "She got out with bridesmaids dresses. I got them out and she left me behind."Officials said no one was hurt or injured in the blaze.The Mercer County Fire Marshal has not yet ruled on the cause of the fire.The Red Cross is helping 25 people with shelter and food.------