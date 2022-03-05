WATCH
fire
Officials: Multi-alarm fire leaves 1 person injured in Mercer County
Officials say at least one person has been injured.
WPVI
By
6abc Digital Staff
EAST WINDSOR TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Mercer County officials are investigating a multi-alarm fire in East Windsor Township.
The fire broke out just before 2:30 p.m. on the 100 block of Bennington Drive.
Officials say at least one person has been injured.
So far, the fire has not yet been contained.
Stay tuned at this story develops on 6abc.com.
