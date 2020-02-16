Family & Parenting

'Mom, be brave:' Daughter writes message of hope in snow to mother battling cancer

CLEVELAND -- An Ohio woman who is battling cancer received a message of hope, written in the snow, from her daughter.

The woman's daughter, Marie Schambach, wrote, 'Mom, be brave,' in some newly-fallen snow on Friday.

Schambach, who is a physician from Guatemala, said she had never even seen snow before. She was inspired to write the message to lift her mom's spirits.

Schambach said she was hoping other patients would see the message and feel like "somebody else cares."

The Cleveland Clinic tweeted a photo of the message, prompting well wishes from others on Twitter.

Schambach said she is happy that others are thinking of her mother.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingohiosocietycancerfeel good
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News