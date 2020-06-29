Community & Events

Metamorphosis: a supportive LGBTQ organization for youth by youth

By Timothy Walton
Metamorphosis was founded by 21- year old Kayla Wilson.

Kayla saw the need for an organization that could understand through lived experience. Metamoprhosis started as a clothing swap and has grown into a mobile boutique offering free clothes to the LGBTQ youth and their allies.

They also offer hygiene products and have started to create a space for emotional support. All of the members of Kayla's team are under 30.They hope to make an impact through affirming clothes and providing a safe space for marginalized youth.

Metamorphosis Mobile Boutique & Collective | Facebook | Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiapridelgbtq pridepride monthfyi philly
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
N.J.'s indoor shopping malls reopen today
New details revealed in pool drowning deaths of 3
Fauci says COVID-19 vaccine might not get us the herd immunity we need
Woman speaks out after tirade at Trader Joe's store in LA
Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion clinic law
Broadway shutdown extended until January due to coronavirus
2 separate stabbing incidents near homeless encampment in Philadelphia
Show More
1 dead, 3 hospitalized after shooting in Kensington
AccuWeather: Still Hot, Less Humid Today
Last day for small businesses impacted by recent unrest to apply for assistance
VIDEO: People crowd together at Houston nightclub as COVID-19 cases spike
ESPN: Longtime Panthers QB Cam Newton reaches deal with Patriots
More TOP STORIES News