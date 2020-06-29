Metamorphosis was founded by 21- year old Kayla Wilson.
Kayla saw the need for an organization that could understand through lived experience. Metamoprhosis started as a clothing swap and has grown into a mobile boutique offering free clothes to the LGBTQ youth and their allies.
They also offer hygiene products and have started to create a space for emotional support. All of the members of Kayla's team are under 30.They hope to make an impact through affirming clothes and providing a safe space for marginalized youth.
Metamorphosis Mobile Boutique & Collective | Facebook | Instagram
Metamorphosis: a supportive LGBTQ organization for youth by youth
