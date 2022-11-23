Tourist booed, doused with water after climbing stairs at protected Mayan pyramid in Mexico

A tourist violated Mexican law by climbing the stairs at a protected archaeological site in Mexico and was greeted with boos and detained by authorities.

In Mexico, a dumb tourist stunt prompted a very angry reaction.

People can be heard shouting "idiot" and other insults in Spanish as they doused the tourist in water.

This was at an ancient Mayan archaeological site known as El Castillo.

The pyramid is a protected monument, and climbing it has been forbidden since 2008.

For some reason the woman climbed it anyway.

When she got down, she was greeted with boos.

According to local news outlets, she was also detained by police who took her in for questioning.