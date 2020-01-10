volcano

Popocatepetl Volcano erupts, sending ash plume into Mexico sky

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico's National Civil Protection Coordination issued a yellow alert for the area around San Nicolás de los Ranchos after there were reports of exhalations, tremors, and explosions at the Popocatepetl Volcano Thursday morning.

A video posted to Twitter by Webcams de México shows an explosion of ash, luminous debris, and smoke, just after 6.30 a.m.

The blast early sent a column of ash two miles into the sky near the nation's capital and authorities urged people to stay away from the base of the volcano.

Mexico's civil defense office said ash fell on four towns near the crater following the outburst.

The 17,797-foot volcano has been particularly active in recent months, several times spewing out sprays of hot rock and towering clouds of ash

Some 25 million people live within about 60 miles of the mountain's crater.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
volcanomexicou.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOLCANO
US-born 2 teens killed in NZ volcanic eruption
Italy's Stromboli volcano erupts anew, spewing fiery lava
Satellite view of Papua New Guinea volcano erupting
Video: Volcano erupts spewing gas, ash into the air
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother of 5 found dead inside Mayfair home
High school student killed in crash involving school bus in Delaware
NJ woman gets 42 years for murder of mother, grandmother
Iran denies missile hit plane, calls on West to share data
'Go Birds!:' Brad Rutter pays homage to Eagles on 'Jeopardy!'
Suspect killed in Frankford shootout was wanted on parole violation
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Show More
Cecily Tynan goes 1-on-1 with Jimmy Kimmel
Taco Bell giving workers raises, new benefits
Philly students to learn if they can transfer schools
Billboard controversy in Haverford, Pa.
Booze bandit steals high-priced champagne in Delco: Police
More TOP STORIES News