WATCH: Helicopter crashes near swimmers off coast of crowded Miami Beach; 2 injured but stable

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. -- Hundreds of beachgoers watched as a helicopter crashed into the ocean off the coast of Miami Beach, landing feet away from swimmers Saturday afternoon.Police surveillance video shows the chopper as it splash-landed near the beach off 10th Street around 1:10 p.m. local time.Officials said the helicopter's two occupants were taken to the hospital and are now in stable condition. It is unclear if more passengers were on board at the time of the crash.Video posted to Facebook shows what appears to be emergency responders carrying the victims out of the water as a crowd on the beach cheers.The Federal Aviation Administration is responding to the scene. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.