Miami nightclub shut down after woman rides horse on dance floor

EMBED </>More Videos

Miami Beach officials cited public safety and animal cruelty laws as evidence to shut down Mokai Lounge. Warning: some may find this video disturbing.

MIAMI --
A Miami nightclub has to close its doors after a woman rode a horse into a crowd of people.

Mokai Lounge's business license was revoked Friday afternoon due to a threat in safety and a violation of the city's animal cruelty laws.

Controversial video of the incident, which some may find disturbing, shows a bikini-clad woman attempting to ride a white horse into a sea of clubgoers. The animal suddenly drops to the ground, throwing the woman off.

After the video surfaced, a social media campaign demanded justice for the horse. It bashed Mokai for its involvement and asked the city to shut the lounge down.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
horsesnightclubbuzzworthyu.s. & world
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News