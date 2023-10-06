'It was like a war zone': Resident recount gun battle that injured 3 officers, left suspect dead

"It was like a war zone," recalled David Segal after a gun battle injured three Philadelphia officers and left a suspect dead.

Police were called to the scene after an apparent fight over video games led to gunfire inside a home.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Audio obtained by Action News captured the rapid gun battle involving Philadelphia police officers and an armed suspect on Wednesday night.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. on the 7500 block of Whitaker Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia's Burholme neighborhood.

Police were responding to a 911 call after an apparent argument led to a shooting inside a home.

SEE ALSO: Slain suspect accused of shooting 3 Philadelphia police officers identified

Police say when officers arrived, 42-year-old Michael Hwang was wearing a ballistic vest and armed with a 40 caliber Glock pistol.

"It was like a war zone. I could hear it was shot after shot," said David Segal, who lives nearby.

Hwang is accused of shooting two officers and a police sergeant as they arrived on the scene.

Two of the injured officers and another sergeant returned fire, striking Hwang, who was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

"I grabbed the baby. The only thing I could think of in the moment was, 'I need to get inside.' It was very scary," recalled Amanda Lipinski.

Two officers suffered gunshot wounds to the leg and the sergeant was shot in the hand. Two of the officers have been released from the hospital.

Police say the argument was apparently over video games and involved Hwang's son and the boy's uncle.

At some point, the argument escalated and Hwang allegedly shot the uncle before police arrived.

The uncle remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The child and an adult female inside the home were not injured.

All officers involved in this incident are assigned to the 2nd Police District.