Michael White speaks out for first time after not guilty verdict in stabbing trial

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On Sunday, we're hearing from Michael White for the first time since a jury found him not guilty of manslaughter in the stabbing death of Sean Schellenger.

White spoke to the congregation at True Gospel Tabernacle church, thanking them for their support.



"Me being free is kind of bittersweet if you think about it cause on the other side someone lost their life, and I realize that. I just hope their family finds some type of peace," said White.

White, a bicycle deliveryman stabbed Schellenger, a real estate developer, during a traffic-dispute turned physical confrontation near Rittenhouse square in July 2018.

The jury agreed White acted in self-defense.

White's family and Schellenger's mother, Linda, spoke to Action News on Friday saying they have been getting death threats after the trial.



"Get out of Philadelphia, while you're still alive," read one threat shared by White's uncle, Quinnell Armstrong.

"We are scared too. We are getting threats as well. My son and his family are staying with us because of the threats," said Linda Schellenger.
