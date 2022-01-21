events

Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel traveling exhibition comes to Center City

Organizers say it's a new way to explore the greatest masterpieces of Michelangelo from a more personal perspective.
By and
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- They are some of the most famous frescoes in the world, and now, you can see the images from Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel in Philadelphia's Center City section.

The originals can only be seen at the Vatican in Rome, but this traveling exhibit is said to be the next best thing.

We got a sneak peek as it prepares to open to the public tomorrow (1/21) at Fashion District Philadelphia.

"It is an immersive show, showcasing Michelangelo's work at a one-to-one, life-sized basis," said Eric Leong, Senior Producer, SEE Global Entertainment. "The prints here that you are seeing are the exact size, within a centimeter or so, because the actual Sistine Chapel ceiling is curved. There, it's 60 to 70 feet above you. Here, you can get right up close, within a few inches, and study every single detail that you want."

Also, there's a notorious no-photograph policy inside the actual Sistine Chapel, so this is a chance to capture images.

"We have visitors who have been to the Sistine Chapel saying they are happy they get to take their time here," Leong says. " They tell us they get to really absorb everything. Other people say, 'You know, I've never been there. I saw your exhibit, and I love it. Now I want to go see the real thing.'"

These high-resolution reproductions have been touring the globe since 2015.

Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel opens 1/21 at Fashion district Philadelphia and runs through March 18.

