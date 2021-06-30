Texas mom killed in Maryland drive-by shooting during visit to drop off son at Naval Academy

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland -- An innocent Houston mother was killed in a drive-by shooting at her hotel during what was supposed to be a time to celebrate her son's accomplishments.According to police, the woman, who was identified by family members as Michelle Cummings, was an innocent bystander during the shooting.It happened on Tuesday around 12:21 a.m. at a hotel in Annapolis.Family told KTRK-TV that Cummings was in town to drop off her son who was recently awarded a scholarship to the Naval Academy.Police said Cummings was sitting in the patio area of her hotel when shots rang out. Investigators said the shots "travelled a distance" when they hit Cummings.Cummings' son was a Westfield High School football player who committed to play at the Naval Academy.On Tuesday afternoon, Spring ISD expressed its condolences in a statement. Cummings was heavily involved in district activities alongside her son.Meanwhile, ahas been created to help the Cummings family.The incident remains under investigation. Police in Annapolis are urging residents for any information.