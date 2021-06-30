woman killed

Texas mom killed in Maryland drive-by shooting during visit to drop off son at Naval Academy

By Stefania Okolie
EMBED <>More Videos

Houston mom killed while dropping off son at Naval Academy

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland -- An innocent Houston mother was killed in a drive-by shooting at her hotel during what was supposed to be a time to celebrate her son's accomplishments.

According to police, the woman, who was identified by family members as Michelle Cummings, was an innocent bystander during the shooting.



It happened on Tuesday around 12:21 a.m. at a hotel in Annapolis.

Family told KTRK-TV that Cummings was in town to drop off her son who was recently awarded a scholarship to the Naval Academy.



Police said Cummings was sitting in the patio area of her hotel when shots rang out. Investigators said the shots "travelled a distance" when they hit Cummings.

Cummings' son was a Westfield High School football player who committed to play at the Naval Academy.



On Tuesday afternoon, Spring ISD expressed its condolences in a statement. Cummings was heavily involved in district activities alongside her son.

"We are devastated to hear about the passing of Michelle Cummings. Ms. Cummings was a very engaged parent at Westfield High School where her son Leonard "Trey" Cummings III graduated in 2020. She served in 2019-20 as the president of the Westfield High School Football Booster Club and was always ready to support our student athletes. Our hearts and prayers go out to the Cummings family during this time of sorrow."

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe has been created to help the Cummings family.

The incident remains under investigation. Police in Annapolis are urging residents for any information.

For more details on this case, follow ABC13 reporter Stefania Okolie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
marylandwoman shotfatal shootingwoman killedshootingu.s. & worlddrive by shooting
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WOMAN KILLED
$250K life insurance policy signed 2 days before murder, officials say
Mistrial declared in case of man charged in 18 Texas deaths
Astroworld timeline gives organized view of the disaster
Boy, 9, among victims of Astroworld 2021; fighting for his life
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Show More
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
More TOP STORIES News