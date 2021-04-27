Society

Michigan man who lost everything in flood wins $2 million from scratch off lottery ticket

By Rachel Trent, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

How does the lottery jackpot grow?

A year after losing everything in a flood, a Michigan man won $2 million from a scratch off lottery ticket, according to lottery officials.

The 29-year-old man, who decided to stay anonymous, bought the ticket at a grocery store in Midland.

"Last year, I lost everything in a flood, so to win this prize is so overwhelming to me," he said, according to a news release from the lottery commission.

The man said he never played $20 tickets, but when he stopped to pick up some things on his way to get his kids, the Lucky 7's ticket caught his eye. He said seven is a lucky number for him.



"When I saw I had a match, I thought: 'Great, I won my money back!' When I saw I had actually won $2 million, I couldn't stop shaking."

Each Lucky 7's $20 ticket offers players a chance to win from $20 to $2 million. Four $2 million prizes remained as of Friday.

The man won $10,000 a few years ago and thought that was his once-in-a-lifetime shot. Now, he's $1.3 million richer, after opting to receive his winnings as a one-time lump sum. He plans to pay bills with the money and save the remainder.

"Knowing my kids will be taken care of is the best feeling in the world," he said.

MORE | 18-year-old buys very first lotto ticket, wins $25,000
EMBED More News Videos

Imagine her surprise when a scratch-off she paid $5 for ended up netting her a sweet $25,000.


The-CNN-Wire
& 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

The video in the featured media player above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymichiganmoneyu.s. & worldfinancelottery
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Show More
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
More TOP STORIES News