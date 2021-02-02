Singer/songwriter Micky James films streaming show in empty Met Philadelphia

A local singer/songwriter filmed in an empty, legendary Philadelphia music venue during the pandemic and on Wednesday, you can watch it live from home.
If you're ready to rock, his is the show for you.
The Met Philadelphia on North Broad Street reopened about a year before the pandemic shut down entertainment venues.
It's hosted the likes of Madonna, Ringo Starr, Sting and now Micky James, a local artist who recently filmed a whole concert there.
It was just James and his band alone in the venue, rocking out during this pandemic with no audience.
"It was crazy," James said. "It felt really surreal, even without an audience. I really got to take in the beauty of that venue. For my band, we have all missed being on a stage and just facing each other. We were basically feeding off each other saying, 'Wow, I just missed this feeling.'"
The show is a 35-minute full-set rock concert filmed on the same stage where James once saw his inspiration, Bob Dylan.
Even in an empty space, he says the thrill was there.
"It was pretty crushing to face the absence of live music in 2020, but I think people are as thirsty as ever for its comeback," said James. "I was lucky enough to showcase what I think a lot of people are longing for it, which is that electricity and that pure escapism of a live show."
You can watch "Micky James - Live at the Met - the Philadelphia Special" when it streams live Wednesday, February 3rd at 4pm.
