Middletown Township officer charged with possessing child pornography

MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Middletown Township, Pennsylvania police officer has been charged with possessing child pornography on Wednesday.Brian Craig Reeves, 52, is being charged with one felony count each of sexual abuse of children and criminal use of a communication facility.During a search of Reeves' home on June 2, authorities say numerous images depicting underage children were found on electronic devices belonging to Reeves, including on a USB drive discovered in a drawer next to his bed.Reeves is on administrative leave from the Middletown Township Police Department.His bail was set at $50,000 unsecured.