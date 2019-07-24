Middletown Township officer charged with possessing child pornography

MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Middletown Township, Pennsylvania police officer has been charged with possessing child pornography on Wednesday.

Brian Craig Reeves, 52, is being charged with one felony count each of sexual abuse of children and criminal use of a communication facility.

During a search of Reeves' home on June 2, authorities say numerous images depicting underage children were found on electronic devices belonging to Reeves, including on a USB drive discovered in a drawer next to his bed.

Reeves is on administrative leave from the Middletown Township Police Department.

His bail was set at $50,000 unsecured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
middletown township (bucks county)pennsylvania newschild pornographypennsylvaniapornography
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Arrest in arranged cell phone purchase that ended in murder
SKorea: NKorea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into sea
U.S. Women's Soccer Team to play in Philadelphia
Subject of Action News investigation charged with fabricating racist email
Local and state leaders work to reduce violence at parks & rec centers
NJ Walmart store evacuated after bomb threat
Friend defends mom charged after dropping infant during fight
Show More
Bucks Co. man sentenced after girlfriend's body found in SUV
Police: 2 wanted for robbing Juniata Park pharmacy
N.J. residents wait for power as requests for food assistance surge
Textured breast implants recalled after link to rare cancer
Meek Mill's conviction thrown out, granted new trial
More TOP STORIES News