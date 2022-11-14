What happened to the anticipated 'Red Wave' in the Midterm Elections?

Inside Story discusses the big wins by Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman, the issues driving people to the polls, and trends emerging from the polls.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Tamala Edwards spoke with Rich Thau, President of Engagious and creator of the "Swing Voter Project" on how he got the tone of the electorate right while many traditional polls were wrong in predicting a "Red Wave" for Republicans in last week's Midterms.

The Roundtable Panel discussed the statewide results of the midterm elections from the Democratic wins of John Fetterman for Senate, Josh Shapiro for Governor and Pittsburgh's new Representative Summer Lee, the first Black woman elected to the House from PA.

They discussed the issues driving people to the polls, the effectiveness or ineffectiveness of traditional political polling, and what both the Republican and Democratic parties need to do around 'messaging' and 'candidate quality' moving forward.

This week's panel consists of Donna Gentile O'Donnell, Larry Platt, Sam Katz and David Dix.