Migrant child dies in US custody; 4th since December

(Shutterstock)

HOUSTON, Texas -- A Guatemalan official says a 2-year-old migrant child has died after crossing the border, becoming the fourth minor known to have died after being detained by the Border Patrol since December.

Tekandi Paniagua, the consul for Guatemala in Del Rio, Texas, said Wednesday that the boy had entered the United States with his parent at El Paso, Texas, in early April. Paniagua said the boy had a high fever and difficulty breathing, and authorities took him to a children's hospital where he was diagnosed with pneumonia.

The boy remained hospitalized for about a month before dying Tuesday. The Washington Post first reported his death.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection didn't respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Advocates have long questioned the Border Patrol's ability to care for the thousands of parents and children in its custody. The agency says it's overwhelmed by the surge of migrant families crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texaschild deathborder patrolu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Cherry Hill sex assault suspect left Wawa with victim
Police help teen prank his mom
NatGeo photographer Mittermeier focuses her lens on the world
Idaho sky lit up by thousands of lanterns in stunning display of art
Speed cameras could be coming soon to Roosevelt Blvd.
Police investigate Port Richmond double shooting
Elementary students hit by teen driver passing school bus
Show More
Petco wants to upgrade your pet's food for free
West Point to graduate its largest class of black women
AccuWeather: Warm, Mainly Dry Today
Firefighter killed, three injured in shooting
Police: Missing pregnant woman found dead, baby cut from womb
More TOP STORIES News