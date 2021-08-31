jeopardy

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' executive producer

EMBED <>More Videos

Newly named 'Jeopardy!' host Mike Richards steps down

LOS ANGELES -- Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune."

Sony executive Suzanne Prete announced Richards' exit in a note to staffers Tuesday, writing, "We had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at 'Jeopardy!' it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks. That clearly has not happened."

Michael Davies will be stepping into the role on an interim basis, Prete said, adding that she, too, would be "more involved in the day-to-day on our shows moving forward."

Richards stepped down as the host of the syndicated version of "Jeopardy!" earlier this month after a report of past demeaning comments he had made about women, homeless people and others on a podcast. Richards' selection after a parade of celebrity contenders was met by a chorus of criticism.

Actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik is among the guest hosts who will appear in the new season of "Jeopardy!" in September.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisionotrcwheel of fortunegame showjeopardy
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
JEOPARDY
Mayim Bialik to guest-host 'Jeopardy!'
Newly named 'Jeopardy!' host Mike Richards steps down
'Jeopardy!' announces 2 new hosts for show, primetime special
Sports announcer Joe Buck takes over as 'Jeopardy!' guest host
TOP STORIES
Pa. reverses course, will issue mask mandate for K-12 schools
Students return to Philly schools, teachers' contract nears expiration
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain, flooding Wednesday into Thursday
Police ID 19-year-old lifeguard killed by lightning strike
'Bolt from the blue': How lightning can strike, even while sunny
Wife saw gator attack husband in Ida floodwaters, officials say
More than 20 shots fired on Philadelphia street, man killed
Show More
As US military leaves Kabul, many Americans, Afghans remain
California fire approaches Lake Tahoe after mass evacuation
Clinics ask Supreme Court to block Texas 6-week abortion ban
DA: No arrests made after girl, 8, fatally shot after football game
Delco English teacher helps former student evacuate Afghanistan
More TOP STORIES News