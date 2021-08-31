Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' executive producer

LOS ANGELES -- Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune."Sony executive Suzanne Prete announced Richards' exit in a note to staffers Tuesday, writing, "We had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at 'Jeopardy!' it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks. That clearly has not happened."Michael Davies will be stepping into the role on an interim basis, Prete said, adding that she, too, would be "more involved in the day-to-day on our shows moving forward."Richards stepped down as the host of the syndicated version of "Jeopardy!" earlier this month after a report of past demeaning comments he had made about women, homeless people and others on a podcast. Richards' selection after a parade of celebrity contenders was met by a chorus of criticism.Actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik is among the guest hosts who will appear in the new season of "Jeopardy!" in September.