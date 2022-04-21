Video shows Mike Tyson punching man onboard plane at San Francisco airport

According to TMZ Sports, the incident escalated after a passenger took a selfie with Tyson Wednesday night onboard a Jet Blue flight headed to Florida.
Tyson reportedly took the picture with a man sitting behind him, but that man's friend apparently annoyed Tyson by continuing to talk to him.
Sources close to Tyson told TMZ Sports that the man was "extremely intoxicated" and that Tyson reportedly told him to 'chill' before the incident turned violent.
On Thursday, a Tyson representative said that the passenger threw a water bottle at Tyson while he was in his seat and that's what provoked the boxer.
Minutes after the confrontation, Tyson walked off the plane.
According to TMZ Sports, the man he punched was bloodied and received medical treatment before going to the police.
San Francisco Police confirmed that they did respond to a report of a physical altercation onboard an airplane at SFO.
They said they did detain two individuals believed to be involved in the incident but neither cooperated fully with the investigation and were later released.
Tyson was spotted earlier in the day at San Francisco's 4/20 event in Golden Gate Park promoting the products from his cannabis company.
The boxer was scheduled to speak at a cannabis conference in Miami, Florida, on Thursday.
TMZ Sports reports that Tyson is headed there and will tell his side of the story Thursday evening at an event at the conference.