Casualties reported after Army helicopters crash in Kentucky

The status of the crew members was unknown, the U.S. Army's Fort Campbell said.

Thursday, March 30, 2023 9:28AM
2 US Army helicopters crash in Kentucky, deaths feared
Two military helicopters crashed in southwestern Kentucky during a routine training mission, the U.S. Army's Fort Campbell said in a statement.

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky -- Two Army helicopters crashed Wednesday night in southwestern Kentucky during a routine training mission, causing "several" casualties, military officials said.

The two HH-60 Blackhawk helicopters, part of the 101st Airborne Division, crashed around 10 p.m. Wednesday in Trigg County, Kentucky, according to a statement from Fort Campbell.

The 101st Airborne confirmed the crash, saying on Twitter it resulted in "several casualties" but did not specify whether those were injuries or deaths.

"Right now our focus is on the Soldiers and their families who were involved," it added.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear had said earlier that fatalities were expected, adding that police and emergency officials were responding.

The crash is under investigation.

