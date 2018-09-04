Millville standoff ends after evacuations, man taken into ambulance

Barricade situation in Millville, N.J. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on September 4, 2018.

By
MILLVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) --
A standoff that caused neighbors to be evacuated from their homes has ended in Millville, Cumberland County.

The incident began around 4:30 p.m. Monday at a residence near 2nd Street and Wheaton Avenue.

Dozens of police officers swarmed onto the scene and surrounded the house.

SWAT units speaking through bullhorns tried to get the man inside the home to exit, but to no avail.

Authorities cordoned off a three block area as they tried to end the standoff.

Around 8 a.m. Tuesday, the situation came to an end as a man was led out of the home and into an ambulance.



Millville police have not said what led to the barricade.

No injuries have been reported.

