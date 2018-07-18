CAR INTO BUILDING

Minivan crashes into Kensington building

EMBED </>More Videos

Car crashes into building in Kensington: as seen on Action News at 11 p.m., July 8, 2018 (WPVI)

KENSINGTON (WPVI) --
Philadelphia firefighters were on the scene of a crash where a vehicle went into a building Sunday night.

It happened near the intersection of C Street and Allegheny Avenue.

Officials said the driver of a minivan lost control and hit the building around 8:30 p.m.

Witnesses told Action News police were following the van when the driver spun out to avoid a motorcycle, lost control and hit the building.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newscar into buildingcar crash
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAR INTO BUILDING
Car lands on porch of Holmesburg house
Police seek suspect who fled scene after crashing car into Wilmington house
Car crashes into Wendy's restaurant in Delaware
Driver who OD'd on heroin then crashed into house sentenced
More car into building
Top Stories
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
AccuWeather: Summer beauty Thursday
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
Show More
Eakins Oval gets artistic makeover for next 5 weeks
Watch out for fake Dollar General coupon
Free Philadelphia Eagles public practice tickets go fast
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Strip mall fire that destroyed 5 shops ruled an accident
More News