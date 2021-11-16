FYI Philly

Long held dream, new era pitch bring success to local bag designer of MinkeeBlue

By Natalie Jason
MinkeeBlue makes stylish bags for women on the go

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Drexel engineering grad Sherill Mosee is a Philly-based entrepreneur who followed her dream for years, and now has a big deal in the bag.

After working in her profession for over a decade, Mosee decided to start a non-profit to help young mothers go to college.

After noticing how many bags they would carry - book bags, diaper bags, and more - and how many she was carrying as well, she designed a multi-compartment bag to hold it all.

She has grown her product line over the years and has an office in a co-working space.

Recently Mosee was selected to pitch her product to retailers on the new USA Networks show, 'America's Big Deal'. As it turns out, on the first episode of the first season, she won the competition and now has a deal with Macy's.


MinkeeBlue | Facebook | Instagram | Online ordering
215-821-8253
