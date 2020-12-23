WEATHER ALERT
Flood Watch
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
High Wind Warning
Full Story
WATCH
LIVE
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Links from Action News
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Help With An Antenna
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Overheard at Tredici
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
"Miracle" kittens rescued after near-tragedy at recycling plant
WPVI
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump threatens COVID-19 relief over stimulus check amount
Man facing attempted murder charges for trying to shoot officer: DA
Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote
Baltimore building explosion injures 23, traps workers
Man ejected, killed in crash near Platt Bridge: Police
Mummers Parade canceled, but thousands plan to attend protest
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy Rain, High Winds Late Christmas Eve
Show More
U-Haul involved in multi-vehicle crash on I-95
Biden introduces CT schools chief as education secretary pick
Wolf seeks $145M fund shift to help businesses with pandemic
Aston teachers surprise students with parade
Man drives to hospital after being shot outside Philly cheesesteak shop
More TOP STORIES News