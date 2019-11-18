Missing 12-year-old boy located after police search

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia police are searching for a 12-year-old boy missing from East Falls since Sunday morning.Police said Akaree Hisle was last seen around 10:15 a.m. in the 3300 block of Henry Avenue.Akaree ran away while his mother was checking him into Philadelphia Children's Crisis Response Center, according to authorities.Akaree is described as a being 4'11, approximately 80 pounds, with a thin build and a medium complexion. He has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a coat with gray sleeves and orange bottom, gray pants, orange and blue Air Max sneakers and a purple hat.Police said Akaree is known to have depression ADHD and PTSD.Anyone with any information on Akaree's whereabouts is asked to please contact Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353 or 911.