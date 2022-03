WARMINSTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Warminster, Bucks County, are seeking the public's help to locate an elderly couple.Joseph and Elizabeth Maher were reported missing after they did not show up for a Wednesday doctor's appointment in Abington.The two were reportedly last seen at their home Tuesday around 6 p.m.Investigators say they may be driving their maroon, 2009 Cadillac, with Pennsylvania plates:DJM-3917.Anyone who may have seen them is asked to contact the Warminster Township Police Department.