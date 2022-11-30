WATCH LIVE

Police searching for missing 4-month-old in Philadelphia

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff via WPVI logo
Wednesday, November 30, 2022 1:42AM

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police in Philadelphia are asking for the public's help in locating a missing baby boy.

Authorities are searching for 4-month-old Kayden Sinick who was last seen with 29-year-old Jaquan Waugh in the area of Walnut Lane and Germantown Avenue back on November 26.

Police say Jaquann Waugh is operating a 2018 Green Dodge Charger bearing Pennsylvania registration MBB7623.

Police believe Kayden Sinick may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information on Kayden Sinick or Jaquann Waugh is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-3353.

