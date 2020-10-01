Missing Berks County, Pennsylvania children found safe

Authorities in Berks County are searching for missing two missing children last seen in Mohnton Borough.

MOHNTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two missing children in Mohnton Borough in Berks County have been found safe on Thursday night, Action News has learned.Authorities were looking for Nathan Rollman, 3, and Mya Rollman, 4, who were last seen at Mohnton Borough Park earlier in the day between 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 pm.Police say they were looking for 29-year-old Zachary Rollman who was last seen driving a black 2016 Chevy pickup truck with Pennsylvania tags ZNF-0964. The relationship between Rollman and the children is still unclear at this time.Around 10 p.m., police said the children were found safe with their father in Pottsville. The children were not harmed.Further details surrounding the incident have not been made available. Police initially stated that they believed the children may have been in danger.