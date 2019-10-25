Coast Guard searching for man who jumped from Carnival cruise ship

GALVESTON, Texas -- The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man that went overboard on a Carnival Dream cruise.According to the ship's itinerary, the cruise ship left Galveston Thursday for a 4-day trip to Cozumel.The 26-year-old man, who has not been named, reportedly went overboard around 8:45 p.m. Thursday.The company released the following statement about the incident:Another cruise ship passenger, Darrell Byer, shot video of the Coast Guard looking for the 26-year-old man by helicopter and by boat."We got a pretty sad situation out here right now, man. A man overboard. We turned the ship around, and we're in a search pattern right now. I didn't know the passenger. Good idea, who it was, they were calling the name out for quite a while, several times," Byer said.The Coast Guard is searching 47 miles southeast of Galveston.