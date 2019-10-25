Coast Guard searching for man who jumped from Carnival cruise ship

By
GALVESTON, Texas -- The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man that went overboard on a Carnival Dream cruise.

According to the ship's itinerary, the cruise ship left Galveston Thursday for a 4-day trip to Cozumel.

The 26-year-old man, who has not been named, reportedly went overboard around 8:45 p.m. Thursday.

The company released the following statement about the incident:

Thursday evening, a guest went overboard from Carnival Dream while the ship was sailing from Galveston. Based on camera footage, it appears the guest jumped from his stateroom balcony.

The ship's command promptly began search and rescue procedures, returned to the area near where the incident occurred and notified the US Coast Guard which is sending a helicopter to assist in the search. The onboard CareTeam is assisting the guest's family.

Carnival Dream departed Galveston earlier today on a four-day cruise.

Another cruise ship passenger, Darrell Byer, shot video of the Coast Guard looking for the 26-year-old man by helicopter and by boat.

"We got a pretty sad situation out here right now, man. A man overboard. We turned the ship around, and we're in a search pattern right now. I didn't know the passenger. Good idea, who it was, they were calling the name out for quite a while, several times," Byer said.

The Coast Guard is searching 47 miles southeast of Galveston.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
galvestoncruise ship
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'I'm about to blow his brains out:' Fletcher Cox 911 call released
NFL Expert Picks: Predictions, betting, TV info for Eagles-Bills, Week 8 games
Woman suing Habitat for Humanity after home burns down
Threat closes Temple's School of Medicine, suspect in custody
Odor of fuel/gas being reported across Delaware County
Penn grad becomes 24-year-old billionaire overnight
Man survives being shot 15 times in Kensington
Show More
Suspect in custody in 11-month-old's shooting; family speaks out
Man allegedly grabs child, 12, walking home from school: Police
Former McDonald's manager speaks out after throwing a blender at customer
AccuWeather: Milder Overnight
DOJ review of Russia probe now a criminal inquiry, source says
More TOP STORIES News