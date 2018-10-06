Missing endangered teen from Pennsauken found safe

A missing autistic juvenile from Pennsauken, New Jersey has been found safe.

Thirteen-year-old Isiah Mayes was reported Friday after he was last seen leaving the Howard Phifer Middle School around 2:30 p.m.

He is described as a black male, approximately 5'0" tall and 100 lbs. He was wearing khaki pants, a light blue shirt with a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, with blue sneakers and brown corrective glasses.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newsmissing teenagerautismPennsauken
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3 dead, 2 injured in Salem County crash
Ardmore model allegedly murdered during fight over cocaine
2 teens hospitalized following shooting in Juniata
16-year-old hospitalized after being shot in the back in Summerdale
Man shot following argument at Delaware County bar
Man hospitalized following late night shooting in Strawberry Mansion
LaCroix lawsuit: Company denies it uses insecticide ingredient
Banksy artwork self-destructs moment after $1.4 million sale
Show More
Concerns mount as Philadelphia homicide rates increase
GOP poised to elevate Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court
Men now face federal charges in shooting of boy, 6
Justices Sotomayor and Kagan speak at Princeton University
Chicago police officer convicted in Laquan McDonald shooting
More News