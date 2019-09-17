MISSING GIRL: Bridgeton police searching city park for 5-year-old girl

BRIDGETON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Bridgeton police are searching for a missing 5-year-old girl who went missing monday afternoon.

Dulce Maria Alavez was last seen in the area of Bridgeton City Park.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor tells action news that the search continued into the early morning hours of Tuesday.

Alavez was last seen wearing brown pants with flowers and butterflies, a pink shirt with long sleeves and white dress shoes.

Bridgeton police say there were reports that the girl was found, but those are false.

If you have any information on her whereabouts please call Bridgeton Police at 856-451-0033.
