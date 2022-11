Missing girl and father return home, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a girl who was reported missing, and her father, have returned home.

The six-year-old had been reported missing from her home in the 300 block of N. 61st Street around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police put out a missing person alert, saying the girl might have been with her father. Both are now accounted for.

The girl was not hurt, police say.

An investigation into the circumstances of this case continues.