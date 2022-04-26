u.s. & world

Hunt for killer underway after 10-year-old Wisconsin girl found dead near walking trail

Lily Peters' body was found in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, police said.
By Emily Shapiro
EMBED <>More Videos

Missing girl, 10, found dead in apparent homicide

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. -- A hunt for a killer is underway in Wisconsin after a 10-year-old girl was found dead -- and the police chief is warning residents to be vigilant.

Lily Peters, a fourth grader, was reported missing by her father on Sunday night, said police in Chippewa Falls, a city about 100 miles east of Minneapolis.

Lily had been at her aunt's house on Sunday and never made it home that night, police said.

On Sunday night officers found Lily's bike in the woods by a walking trail near her aunt's house, police said.

Around 9:15 a.m. Monday, Lily's body was found in a wooded area near the walking trail, Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said at a news conference.

EMBED More News Videos

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said Lily Peters' death is being pursued as a homicide.



Kelm said police are considering this a homicide investigation.

No one is yet in custody, Kelm said in a press conference Monday afternoon. Police are following up on leads and asking residents to be "extra vigilant," he said.

"We encourage anyone with information to please contact the Chippewa Falls police department -- and maintain a state of vigilance as there may be a danger to the public," Kelm said.

ABC News' Matt Foster contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsinmissing girlchild killedu.s. & worldbody foundabc newsnational
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
U.S. & WORLD
VIDEO: Bus with 23 students flips over when street racer causes crash
3-month-old baby snatched while grandma unloads groceries, cops say
Woman rescued after falling in toilet trying to get phone
Elon Musk stands to buy Twitter. What's next?
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being punched by bouncer outside bar
Aspirin no longer recommended to prevent 1st heart attack for most
2 adults, 12-year-old child dead in apparent double murder-suicide
FL teen's amusement park death 'could've been prevented,' family says
VIDEO: Bus with 23 students flips over when street racer causes crash
Woman rescued after falling in toilet trying to get phone
Bensalem man charged in deadly Christmas Eve hit-and-run crash
Show More
3-month-old baby snatched while grandma unloads groceries, cops say
Trump endorsement hovers over prime-time Pa. GOP Senate debate
Elon Musk stands to buy Twitter. What's next?
Birthday celebration held for missing Bridgeton girl
Powerball drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $454M
More TOP STORIES News