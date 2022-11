Alexis Marrero has been missing since October 1 when authorities said she left the Christiana Mall in Newark, Delaware.

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police held a news conference Wednesday to request assistance from the public in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Alexis Marrero has been missing since October 1 when authorities said she left the Christiana Mall in Newark, Delaware.

She was last spotted in Cecil County, Maryland, and now, authorities are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Alexis Marrero is asked to contact Delaware State Police.