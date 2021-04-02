missing children

Police searching for missing 8-year-old girl in West Philadelphia

By
8-year-old girl missing in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities are searching for an 8-year-old girl who was last seen leaving her West Philadelphia home after having an argument with her family, police said.

Just before 2 a.m. Friday, police responded to the home on the 4900 block of Olive Street for a missing persons report.

Once on the scene, officers were met by family members, including the child's mother.

The mother stated around 1:30 a.m. her 8-year-old daughter had gotten into an argument with her and other family members and she fled from their home.

"Police searched the entire house several times, along with other family members. Negative results. We actually checked the house about three times, with negative results," Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Officers knocked on nearby homes and found private surveillance cameras that recorded the girl.

Police said video shows her running eastbound on the 4900 block of Olive toward 49th Street at 1:33 a.m.

Police are searching for an 8-year-old girl who was reported missing in West Philadelphia.



Police describe the missing girl as Black, 3'9 tall, 70 pounds, with beads in her hair.

She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket with a white fur collar, a multi-colored shirt, blue jeans, and possibly Ugg boots.

A photo of the girl has not been released by police as of yet.

Southwest Detectives and K-9 officers are searching the area.

Anyone with information on this missing 8-year-old girl should call Philadelphia police.
