Missing kayaker found dead in Cumberland County, New Jersey

HEISLERVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A kayaker who went missing off the coast of Cumberland County, New Jersey has been found dead on Wednesday.The U.S. Coast guard and partner agencies had been searching for the missing man who went kayaking around 5:00 p.m. Monday and never came home.Authorities say he was reported missing around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.Action News talked to one woman who was in this area Monday night."Last night we were down here around 7:30 p.m. watching the sunset and there was a black truck parked with a kayak trailer and I said, 'Wow, it's awful rough to kayak at this point,'" said Amanda Beckett of Vineland.Officials recovered the body of a missing man in the vicinity of Thompson Beach near Heislerville, New Jersey, Wednesday morning."We extend our sincerest condolences to the family and friends impacted by this loss," said Capt. Scott Anderson, Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay commander. "We would also like to thank our state and county partner agencies and first responders for their extraordinary efforts during this search."The man has not yet been identified.