Father and daughter reported missing in Gloucester Township, New Jersey

GLOUCESTER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Gloucester Township police said they are looking for a missing father and his young daughter.

Jose Diaz, 31, and his 3-year-old daughter Leih Diaz were reported missing at around 9 o'clock last night.

Police said they were last seen leaving the area in a 2014 burgundy Honda Accord.

Investigators believe they may be headed to the Bronx, New York.

Jose Diaz is a black male who is approximately 5'9" tall and 250 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black or dark-colored jacket.

Leih Diaz is a 3-year-old Hispanic female, described as being 4'6" tall and 35 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and tan pants.

If you have any information you are asked to call Gloucester Township police.
