MISSING PERSON

Missing Lindenwold man with Alzheimer's found safe

EMBED </>More Videos

Search for missing man in Lindenwold, N.J. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on July 30, 2018. (WPVI)

LINDENWOLD, N.J. (WPVI) --
An 80-year-old South Jersey man with Alzheimer's is now safe at home after being reported missing over the weekend.

Frank Zangarlo went missing from his Lindenwold home around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police used a helicopter to search Sunday night, but did not find any signs of the missing man.

Then at 6:20 a.m. Monday, Zangarlo was located by a Lindenwold police officer in the W. Park Avenue ball field. He was in good health and returned to his residence.

Police released a statement, which reads in part: "The Lindenwold Police Department wishes to thank all assisting agencies and the public for their assistance during the night in searching for Mr. Zangaro."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newsmissing personAlzheimer's Diseasemissing manLindenwold
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MISSING PERSON
Police: Missing 11-year-old Philadelphia girl located
Gold Alert issued for missing 70-year-old Delaware man
Missing 71-year-old Philadelphia woman located
Search suspended for missing swimmer off A.C. coast
More missing person
Top Stories
Name released of man shot, killed by police near Dorney Park
Lawsuit filed in fatal duck boat sinking seeks $100 million
Police: Hundreds of teens fight, damage property near Temple U.
Police: Del. man assaults, kidnaps couple in their 80s
Chester Co. attorney accused of defrauding over 25 clients
1 killed in South Philadelphia crash, Columbus Blvd reopens
3D downloadable guns blocked in Pennsylvania
Community may hold clue to find missing Iowa student, father says
Show More
TSA's 'Quiet Skies' program secretly watches passengers on planes
Judge orders man to pay $8.8M for breaking up couple's marriage
AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds, Not Too Humid Today
'Philly Special' gender reveal video goes viral
Thome thanks Phillies fans, Charlie Manuel in HOF speech
More News