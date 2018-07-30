Missing Lindenwold man with Alzheimer's found safe

LINDENWOLD, N.J. (WPVI) --An 80-year-old South Jersey man with Alzheimer's is now safe at home after being reported missing over the weekend.
Frank Zangarlo went missing from his Lindenwold home around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Police used a helicopter to search Sunday night, but did not find any signs of the missing man.
Then at 6:20 a.m. Monday, Zangarlo was located by a Lindenwold police officer in the W. Park Avenue ball field. He was in good health and returned to his residence.
Police released a statement, which reads in part: "The Lindenwold Police Department wishes to thank all assisting agencies and the public for their assistance during the night in searching for Mr. Zangaro."
